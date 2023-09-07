Officials at agreement signing

HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) and Mobily Pay, a trailblazing name in digital payment solutions, have partnered to revolutionize the mobile payment landscape for Huawei users in Saudi Arabia, at the Seamless KSA event.

This collaboration between HMS and Mobily Pay represents a significant milestone in the ever-evolving world of mobile payments. At the heart of this partnership lies the integration of Mobily Pay into HUAWEI AppGallery, providing Huawei users across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with seamless access to a diverse array of digital payment services.

With this partnership, Huawei users now have the privilege of effortlessly utilizing Mobily Pay’s extensive suite of digital payment solutions. This development is poised to simplify daily financial transactions, offering enhanced convenience, speed, and security to users in the KSA.

Central to this partnership is HMS’ unwavering commitment to delivering a seamless and secure user experience. Huawei has played a pivotal role by providing vital technical support to ensure the smooth integration of Mobily Pay into the AppGallery. This technical prowess guarantees that users can engage with Mobily Pay’s services without any glitches, setting new standards for digital payment convenience.

Moreover, HUAWEI AppGallery will actively champion Mobily Pay, elevating its visibility and accessibility in the KSA market. This strategic move will open doors for a broader audience, enabling even more Huawei users to experience the future of digital payments.

Hazem Alrashed

VP – Mobily Pay “Our partnership with Huawei is a strategic move to bring Mobily Pay’s services to a wider audience. We look forward to offering Huawei users in KSA a seamless and secure digital payment experience.”

Mr. William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, eco development and operation, KSA said that “We are thrilled to collaborate with Mobily Pay to provide our users with enhanced mobile payment capabilities. This partnership exemplifies Huawei’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve the lives of our customers.”

This groundbreaking partnership signifies the relentless pursuit of excellence in digital payment solutions. As HMS and Mobily Pay join forces, users across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can eagerly anticipate an elevated mobile payment experience that combines cutting-edge technology with unbeatable convenience. The future of digital payments has arrived, and it’s powered by HMS and Mobily Pay ushering in a realm of exciting developments in the world of mobile finance.

Related News | Huawei kicks off 2023 Seeds for the Future program in Qatar





