Huawei kicks off 2023 Seeds for the Future program in Qatar

Under the patronage of Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Huawei kicked off the 2023 Seeds for the Future program at an official opening ceremony in the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The regional event, organized by Huawei, brings together 175 students from elite universities across 15 countries in the Middle East and Central Asia for the first time in Qatar.

The program with the participation of 16 students from the State of Qatar representing Qatar University (QU), Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Community College of Qatar (CCQ), and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), aims to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector awareness, and foster a digital community for young ICT talents.

Students representing 15 Middle East and Central Asia countries will participate in the first phase of the Seeds for the Future program in Doha from September 2-9. This includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Eng. Hussain Salatt, Public Relations and Communication Unit Manager at CRA, emphasized the need to encourage skills development and innovation to contribute to Qatar National Vision 2030 goals, one of which is to create a balance between an oil-based and a knowledge-based economy.

Eng. Salatt also indicated that the CRA supports the “Seeds for the Future” program which includes major goals such as developing the telecommunications sector, youth, and enhancing skills, especially since the telecommunications sector serves people and society. CRA has patronaged this program for the fourth consecutive year, as it always encourages skills development and innovation.

Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, Mr. Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama said that “ICT education is one of the most critical pillars in Qatar’s vision of a diversified, knowledge-based economy. Skilled talent is crucial to our prosperous digital economy and through our partnership with global industry leaders like Huawei on programs like Seeds for the Future, we are training and equipping our talented youth with the necessary skills to support Qatar’s ambitious Vision 2030 and ICT strategy.”

Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, Mr. Shunli Wang stated that “In the digital era, skilled talent is pivotal to maintaining rapid development, seizing opportunities, and economic progress. At Huawei, we are proud to be among the first few global tech companies to leverage its technology and expertise to help narrow the talent gap through programs like Seeds for the Future. We are thrilled to host the first phase of the Seeds for the Future program in Doha and look forward to seeing some of the best regional ICT talents in action.”

Since its launch in 2008, more than 15,000 students have participated from 139 countries worldwide. The program has been endorsed by more than 450 senior officials and heads of state.

The Tech4Good regional competition, now in its third year, will also be held during the Seeds for the Future program to empower and engage the youth in driving positive change within their communities.

This year, the Seeds for the Future program will host eight days of intensive training sessions and workshops, including cutting-edge ICT technologies, scientific and technological leadership, discussions on global topics, Tech4Good group projects, etc.

Through learning and mutual exchange, participants will gain a better understanding of 5G, AI, and cloud technologies, build more strengths for future growth, and improve their competitiveness in the job market.

