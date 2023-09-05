Hyperpay enters into partnership with Paymentology

Officials during the signing ceremony.

Hyperpay, the fastest-growing online payment service provider in the MENAP region, has entered into a strategic partnership with Paymentology, the global leading issuer processor.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Hyperpay’s mission to become a one-stop payment solution for businesses, governments, and SMEs across the Middle East. Hyperpay and Paymentology are committed to delivering innovative payment solutions that align with the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.

Hyperpay offers a wide range of products and services to its customers, including payment processing, risk and fraud management, monitoring systems, installments, invoicing solutions, and so on. With Paymentology’s next-generation payments platform, Hyperpay will effortlessly connect to payment rails, create new payment products for its clients, and leverage granular payment data to enhance its offerings.

Mr. Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, stated that, “Hyperpay’s pivotal role aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, driving the nation toward a digital-first era. Our strategic vision to become a one-stop shop for all payment services is a direct response to the pressing needs of businesses and government agencies, who demand instant, user-friendly payments accessible from anywhere, anytime.”

“Embracing a global outlook, we’re proud to introduce a versatile offering tailored to both our regional dynamics and the stimulation of cross-border trade. Thus, our choice to partner with Paymentology, a leading global technology player, becomes paramount in this transformative journey,” Mr. Ebwini added.

Ms. Nauman Hassan, Regional Director at Paymentology, commented that, “Paymentology is proud to be associated with Hyperpay’s Saudi Arabia launch. With a strong foothold in the Middle East, particularly in the kingdom, where numerous fintechs and neobanks have sought our expertise in next-generation payment platforms, we’re well-equipped to facilitate Hyperpay’s rapid business growth. We firmly believe that Hyperpay’s introduction of advanced payment services aligns perfectly with the market’s needs, and we eagerly anticipate a successful partnership.”

