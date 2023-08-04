India’s Transworld partners with UAE Climate Action Alliance

India-based Transworld Group, a leading Global Shipping & Logistics Solution conglomerate with a rich legacy of over four decades, has joined with the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) to drive forward their shared commitment to combat by climate change and promote sustainable practices within the shipping and logistics industry.

The strategic partnership between Transworld Group and UACA represents a significant step towards advancing sustainability and mitigating the environmental impact of maritime and logistics operations. This alliance underscores Transworld’s dedication to proactively adopt eco-friendly practices while driving innovation in the industry.

Ms. Anisha Ramakrishnan

Director

Transworld Group “As a responsible global player in the shipping and logistics domain, Transworld Group is firmly committed to minimizing our ecological footprint and supporting sustainable development. We are honored to join hands with the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) in their noble mission to combat climate change and foster environmental consciousness.”

Established in 1977 and headquartered in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, the group’s diverse activities encompass Ship Owning & Management, Supply Chain Management, Warehousing, Road Transportation, Air Freight, Freight Forwarding, Feeder Services, Liner and Shipping Agencies, making it a one-stop solution for all Shipping & Logistics needs in India as well as the UAE.

UACA is committed to science-based targets working towards climate change with an aim to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 percent, aligning with the UAE national targets. In line with the UAE’s ambitious vision to become a global leader in sustainability, Transworld Group and UACA will collaborate on several key initiatives to achieve their shared objectives.

Through this alliance, Transworld Group reaffirms its position as a frontrunner in responsible corporate citizenship, dedicated to preserving the environment for future generations while delivering exceptional shipping and logistics solutions worldwide.

