Kuwait International Bank activates NFC service throughout its ATMs

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has activated the contactless near-field communication (NFC) service at its ATMs all around the country in order to provide its customers with a seamless and unique banking experience.

This step comes within the framework of the Bank’s comprehensive strategy aimed at keeping pace with the ongoing digital transformation and continuously developing its services and products.

Ammar Maqamess

Assistant Manager – Retail Banking Department

This distinguished step by KIB confirms, once again, its constant keenness to provide more innovative digital solutions that will take its customers' experience to new horizons with world-class standards, in conjunction with the development of modern digital technologies. We continue to follow and keep abreast of all new technologies that we believe can contribute, directly or indirectly, to enhancing the degree of customer satisfaction and ensuring the quality of services that suit their lifestyle.

Using NFC-enabled KIB Cards, as well as mobile devices and smartwatches, KIB customers can withdraw cash or make numerous types of transactions in a faster, seamless, and more secure manner.

Apart from the new ATM service, KIB customers can still benefit from the Bank’s ATM network in multiple ways, such as withdrawing and depositing cash, transferring money between accounts, managing PIN, and making cardless withdrawals using the civil ID and mobile number.

According to the statement, “Other services include settling KIB credit card payments, activating new cards, subscribing to the Bank’s SMS service, redeeming cashback points, and topping up the KIB prepaid card.”

Recently, Kuwait International Bank announced exclusive Black Concierge services for customers carrying Visa Infinite credit cards as part of its special travel season campaign entitled “Peace of Mind with Black Concierge”.

