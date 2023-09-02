Lenovo launches portal PC handheld device & gaming glasses

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Lenovo

Global technology brand Lenovo has unveiled Legion Go, the company’s first Windows gaming handheld device along with a unique, micro-OLED-equipped new Legion Glasses for immersive gaming.

The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who will settle for nothing less than top-tier specs and visuals on their handheld device. The new Lenovo Legion Go brings Windows PC gaming power to a handheld mobile form factor, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors that bring games to life on its 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

Along with the micro-OLED-equipped new Lenovo Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones, the debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games.

Featuring up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA Graphics and smart power management technology, the Lenovo Legion Go runs Windows 11. With a 49.2Wh capacity battery, gaming sessions can go longer without needing to recharge. The Lenovo Legion Go also has support for Super Rapid Charge, allowing the battery to recharge up to 70 percent in just half an hour.

“We are so proud that Lenovo Legion has become a go-to brand for gamers around the world, through the success and popularity of our laptops, tower PCs, monitors, and accessories. As we scan the gaming landscape, we see that gamers are a versatile and varied group, and Lenovo Legion likewise endeavors to provide gamers with solutions that suit them,” said Mr. Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

Lenovo Legion Glasses

The Lenovo Legion Glasses offer a smarter, private, big-screen solution for gaming and content consumption, whether it’s on the Lenovo Legion Go or any other compatible device, including most Windows, Android 7, and macOS 8 devices with full-function USB-C.

Legion Glasses are an advanced wearable virtual monitor with micro-OLED display technology that delivers high color and contrast range FHD resolution for each eye with a 60Hz refresh rate, emulating the experience and functionality of a large screen that appears behind lenses only the user can see, and delivers high-fidelity audio via built-in speakers.

Most Reads | Samsung unveils AI-powered food platform ‘Samsung Food’



