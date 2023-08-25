Saudi Mawani inks partnership deal with Rotterdam Port

Rep. Image

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has reached a partnership deal with the Port of Rotterdam to collaborate in the areas of smart ports, human capital development, knowledge transfer, and performance optimization.

This move also aims to support the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts aimed at creating a state-of-the-art investment and trade hub.

According to the statement, “The deal will further enhance cooperation between both entities in port corporatization, a widely-adopted business model based on outsourcing terminal operations to the private sector while keeping the ownership and regulatory aspects in the hands of autonomous government bodies in a bid to upgrade efficiency and productivity, as well as upskilling the sector’s workforce across managerial and scientific disciplines.”

The deal is designed to integrate and leverage the world-class capabilities, expertise, and competitive advantages offered by either party. The latest agreement falls under Mawani’s broader strategy to drive sustainable progress, reliable operations, and purpose-driven innovation within the Kingdom’s maritime sector as part of the ambitions set by Saudi Vision 2030.

The national maritime regulator had earlier inked a deal with Port of Antwerp International (PAI) to bolster mutual cooperation in the domains of port optimization, digital transformation, and capacity building in line with its objective to strengthen corporate governance, organizational excellence, and sector-wide growth.

Earlier this month, Mawani announced the inclusion of the Jeddah Islamic Port to the Turkey Libya Express (TLX) service by container shipper CMA CGM in partnership with the Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT).

