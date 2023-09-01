Oman’s OCI wins ‘EcoCable: Green Company of the Year’ award

Rep. Image | Courtesy: OCI

Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading manufacturer of energy cables and innovative service provider in Oman, won the ‘EcoCable: Green Company of the Year’ award for its commitment to sustainable growth and its close alignment with ‘Oman 2040,’ the country’s vision for the future.

The Dubai Sustainability Innovation Awards honor outstanding achievements in sustainability projects across all sectors in the Middle East and recognize excellence, corporate strengths and outstanding initiatives through company nominations.

According to the statement, “OCI accepted the accolade at the ceremony, held at Sofitel Dubai, The Palm. As a leader in the industry, OCI’s recognition as the ‘EcoCable: Green Company of the Year’ proves the company is making positive strides through its vision, innovation and concrete projects in shaping a more sustainable world.”

OCI is leading the way by integrating its business model with circular economy principles and carbon neutrality. As a result, a number of sustainability projects have been implemented, including robust carbon footprint reduction initiatives.

Ms. Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables Industry, said that, “We are proud of this achievement which recognizes our strong commitment to sustainability and our efforts to help build a low-carbon future. OCI closely supports the Oman 2040 vision through its climate, social and innovation ambitions, involving the entire value chain and empowering the next generation of leaders through its Sustainability Academy.

“This award inspires us to continue our initiatives by deploying cutting-edge technology and utilizing innovations while remaining competitive, responsible and ethical. With sustainability as our compass, we will further strengthen our commitment to research and development in the coming years. Congratulations to the entire OCI family of people devoted and passioned to our business: this award is their award,” Ms. Farisè added.

Popular | Saudi Arabia inks MoU on mining cooperation with Turkey



