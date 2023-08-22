OrionAST sets up regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Rep. Image | Courtesy: WAM

US company Orion Applied Sciences and Technology (OrionAST) has established its regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported Orion Applied Sciences and Technology to establish its presence in Dubai. Dubai International Chamber has extended support to OrionAST throughout every stage of the journey to establish its regional headquarters in the emirate.

The launch of the innovative technology and service-based company’s Dubai operation reflects the chamber’s continuing success in achieving its strategic priorities by attracting business and investments to the emirate.

President & CEO Dubai Chambers “Dubai has always actively sought to attract innovators, visionaries, and entrepreneurs. We are proud to have assisted an innovative company of OrionAST’s caliber with setting up its regional headquarters in the emirate and look forward to further supporting them in their global endeavors, which are particularly relevant given the UAE’s space ambitions. Dubai International Chamber plays an instrumental role in consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment and a launchpad for expansion into global markets. We remain committed to achieving the wise leadership’s vision of attracting promising talent and investors from across the world, forging new economic partnerships, and supporting local companies in achieving global success.”

OrionAST’s orbital constellation of satellites embraces the concept of ‘Satellites-as-a-Service’ and is designed to support multiple use cases simultaneously. The company’s satellites are currently being used to monitor crops to detect signs of stress, helping farmers mitigate crop loss and maximize crop yields.

OrionAST’s solutions can also be deployed to provide continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines for indications of leaks in near real-time, supporting the mitigation of ecological disasters and minimizing product losses. Other key applications for this innovative technology include emergency management and disaster relief, environmental monitoring, civil support, and resource management.

Commenting on the company’s decision to leverage Dubai as a base for expansion in the MEA region, Mr. Alvin Alexander, Founder, and CEO of OrionAST, said that, “The UAE is distinguished by its leadership in the business world across various sectors and its honorable history of supporting innovation and culture. Through this partnership, OrionAST and Open Skies Industries will create great value for the UAE and the region in general.”

