UAE-based Pulsar Capital invests in TruDoc

Rep. Image

Pulsar Capital, a prominent regional private equity firm, has invested in the UAE’s leading telehealth and virtual primary care provider, TruDoc with the vision to enhance its product offerings and accelerate its growth across South Asia, the GCC, and Africa.

The investment marks a significant milestone in TruDoc’s mission to redefine healthcare delivery and expand its reach to benefit patients across multiple regions.

According to the statement, “The acquisition of a controlling stake in Pulsar Capital comes a year after the initial investment in 2022 which saw the private equity firm own a minority share before recently culminating into a larger investment in the company.”

Established in 2011, TruDoc is at the forefront of delivering innovative and accessible healthcare solutions. TruDoc strives to bridge the gap in accessibility and affordability, the two biggest challenges facing global healthcare, by offering comprehensive end-to-end care for healthy individuals and those dealing with acute and chronic illnesses.

Managing Partner of Pulsar Capital, Mr. Vish Narain also assumes the new role of Executive Chairman of TruDoc commented that “the acquisition of TruDoc represents our continued commitment to deliver quality care to patients with an emphasis on convenience, affordability, and accessibility. Technology is going to significantly change the way primary care is going to be delivered.”

“TruDoc has cutting-edge tools using the latest technology in electronic patient record management, home health, telemonitoring, wearables, and generative AI which will benefit our payors and end-consumers,” Mr. Narain added.

Under its new and upgraded leadership team, TruDoc is poised to transform the future of healthcare delivery with a new focus on product offerings, plans of expansion, and a continued mission to make healthcare accessible from the comfort of one’s home, as per the company.

Healthcare Sector | Purelab enters into partnership with MEMBS



