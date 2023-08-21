QIB bags 3 awards from The Asset Triple A Magazine

Rep. Image

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has been named the Islamic Bank of the Year for its sixth consecutive year at the Asset Triple A Islamic Awards 2023.

The bank also received the Best Retail Bank and Best SME Bank in Qatar awards at the ceremony. These awards serve as a testament to Qatar Islamic Bank’s resilience, robustness, and evolutionary nature of its Islamic banking offerings, as well as its commitment to providing the best Islamic banking products and services in Qatar.

Bassel Gamal

Group CEO – QIB “We are pleased to receive three prestigious awards from The Asset Magazine. These recognitions reflect QIB’s strong performance and financial resilience throughout the past year. This success is the result of our Board of Directors’ strategic vision and the focused execution of our business strategy. QIB has managed to reinforce its leadership in the local banking sector and remains the largest Islamic bank in Qatar facing the challenging global and regional economic conditions. Through our customer-centric approach and cutting-edge solutions, we are fully committed to delivering exceptional customer service experiences. Our commitment to continuous value creation drives us to offer innovative and unique solutions to our customers. We strive to lead the way in providing exceptional Shari’a-compliant products and solutions, solidifying our position as a forward-thinking industry leader.”

Within Qatar’s financial landscape, QIB has firmly established itself as a prominent leader in Islamic banking, being the country’s largest Islamic lender and the fifth largest in the region in terms of Shari’a-compliant assets. These prestigious awards stand as a clear testament to QIB’s commitment to innovation and providing Shari’a-compliant offerings, while also reshaping the banking landscape.

“Moreover, these achievements serve as evidence of Qatar Islamic Bank’s efforts to meet the ever-evolving needs of its diverse customer segments, including both retail and SME customers. Driven by a commitment to provide exceptional solutions, QIB remains committed in its pursuit to redefine and elevate the benchmarks of Islamic banking in the region,” as per the statement.

