Rabdan Academy signs MoU with Australia’s Monash University

Rabdan Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia’s Monash University in order to strengthen strategic cooperation in research and education between the two institutions.

This partnership provides a comprehensive framework for research and academic cooperation on topics and areas of mutual interest. It also facilitates the exchange of educational materials, expertise, and experiences, contributing to enhancing the educational and research systems of both institutions globally.

According to the statement, “With this agreement in place, the coming period will witness coordination activities between the two institutions through specialized work teams to implement joint initiatives, programs, and projects.”

Mr. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, highlighted the Academy’s unique approach to fostering collaborations with the top 200 universities worldwide and the significance of Monash University as one of the world’s leading universities, ranked among the top 50 universities globally.

Mr. Al Saeedi indicated that Rabdan Academy, in collaboration with Monash University, aims to achieve globally leading educational results that benefit students, graduates, faculty members, and researchers.

Monash University Acting Provost and Senior Vice-President Professor Sharon Pickering said that “Monash welcomes this new framework for cooperation with Rabdan Academy and the exciting potential it offers for collaboration.”

This partnership will support the implementation of joint global programs and projects, including the faculty exchange program, undergraduate and postgraduate student exchange program, and other initiatives enriching future skills, knowledge, and experiences in strategic and crucial areas at regional and global levels.

Rabdan Academy is a UAE government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organizations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defense, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

