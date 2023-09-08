RAKEZ & Indian Economic Trade Organization strike MoU

Officials at MoU signing (Courtesy: WAM)

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen international trade and investment ties between the UAE and India.

The MoU, signed by RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Anas Hijjawi and IETO President Dr. Asif Iqbal, focuses on several objectives, including initiating trade missions and investment forums to help Indian businesses understand what RAKEZ offers and provide them with the platform to connect with potential partners and investors in the UAE.

The agreement also promises customized business services for Indian companies that are tailored to their aspirations of expanding into the MENA region. Additionally, RAKEZ will further streamline the market entry process for Indian businesses looking to set up operations in the UAE by assisting in navigating regulatory requirements and obtaining necessary licenses.

Another key feature of the MoU is the networking and business matchmaking opportunities, enabling Indian companies to interact with both local and international stakeholders within RAKEZ.

Ramy Jallad

CEO – RAKEZ “Our ties with Indian business entities are vital in strengthening UAE-India relations, which has been on the rise post the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) of 2022. The latest MoU with IETO and our recent collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture to boost bilateral agro-trade highlights our dedication to nurturing international business ties and enhancing trade avenues with key markets such as India.”

Dr. Iqbal said that “RAKEZ serves as an ideal framework that is built around facilitating business-friendly policies. It is an excellent hub for growing businesses across various scales, seeking simplified company formation processes in the UAE. It is exciting to witness a significant number of Indian enterprises making strides in RAKEZ, catering to both regional and global audiences.”

Currently, RAKEZ boasts a community of nearly 5,000 Indian businesses with renowned names.

