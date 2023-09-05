RCU & Red Sea Global partner for Saudi tourism development

Officials at MoC signing

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has entered into a new, far-reaching and long-term strategic partnership with Red Sea Global (RSG) to develop and expand Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing tourism landscape.

The partnership aims to Kingdom’s status as one of the world’s most in-demand locations for tourists and investors.

Mr. Amr AlMadani, the CEO of RCU, and Mr. John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global (RSG), the Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) agreement will act as a catalyst for the continued growth and expansion of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, allowing each project to transfer knowledge, expertise, best practices, innovative ideas, and solutions as they drive ahead with their shared goal of meeting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aspirations.

As two of the world’s most ambitious tourism projects, located just 350 km apart, the ongoing regeneration of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea region has many attributes in common with AlUla, each facing and overcoming a variety of unique challenges as they progress with comprehensive development strategies.

The new partnership, which will function on a national and global scale, will fuel the growth of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification allowing each destination to achieve its full potential while benefiting local communities and stakeholders alike.

As the core developer of Saudi Arabia’s stunning Red Sea region, RSG is spearheading a new model of regeneration that is helping to reimagine the sustainable luxury tourism industry by merging the vast coastal area’s rich environmental biodiversity and cultural heritage with unrivaled amenities and hospitality services.

Amr AlMadani

CEO

Royal Commission for AlUla “National partnerships are a vital pillar of our strategy, and the Memorandum of Collaboration between the Royal Commission for AlUla and our partners at Red Sea Global represents a new wave of multi-level cooperation across diverse areas of investment, all of which are aligned with the common goal of super-charging Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning tourism sector. The similarities between RCU and Red Sea Global are many, but most clear is our shared commitment to making our ambitions a reality. We look forward to working together on innovative regeneration projects bringing about positive social and economic outcomes that will be felt for generations.”

Now established as a must-visit destination for holidaymakers seeking high-end accommodation and one-of-a-kind cultural experiences within an incredible natural landscape, AlUla is one of the world’s most diverse and immersive destinations welcoming global guests.

Both RCU and RSG have captured the world’s attention for the scale, ambition, and success of their work to establish the Kingdom as a hot spot for tourism and a dynamic hub for economic development. Opportunities created because of this new MoC will spark exciting advancements in areas such as sustainability, destination marketing, heritage & archeology, art & culture, economic development, community engagement, education & learning development, green mobility, construction management, and sports.

“As a custodian of some of Saudi Arabia’s most precious sites of natural beauty, environmental value, and vibrant community life, we are dedicated to spearheading a new model of development that prioritizes people and planet,” said Mr. Pagano.

“With RCU sharing our green ambitions and social values, our collaboration will drive innovation in how we develop destinations and infrastructure and how we do so responsibly. Together, we have the potential to deliver unparalleled progress for the Kingdom and challenge the status quo in both tourism and sustainability,” Mr. Pagano added.

