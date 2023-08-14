World's 1st zero-carbon 5G network at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort | RSG

Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, and Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider in the Kingdom, have launched the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort at The Red Sea.

Designed exclusively for The Red Sea, the zero-carbon 5G network is the latest technological innovation at the resort. The revolutionary 5G network will bring guests the highest speeds for 5G connectivity in the region and be powered by 100 percent renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels that Red Sea Global has built to power the entire 28,000 km2 destination.

John Pagano

CEO – RSG “We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism development, adopting 100 percent renewable energy at our flagship destination, The Red Sea, and working towards the achievement of a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040. These ambitious goals demand ambitious partners, and our collaboration with Zain KSA transcends telecommunications, extending into sustainability and environmental protection. Zain KSA has demonstrated a deep understanding of our requirements and provided us with the services and solutions necessary to achieve our strategic objectives. Together, we are determined to make a meaningful impact that sets new standards in sustainable development.”

“As a leading provider of telecommunications and digital services, we are immensely proud of this achievement that will certainly pave our way to become a pioneering sustainable technology provider. By collaborating with “Red Sea Global”, one of the world’s most visionary developers of sustainable development, we reaffirm our commitment to a shared vision that balances achieving human prosperity with the preservation of nature and its sustainability for future generations, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030,” noted Eng. Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, CEO of Zain KSA.

RSG selects partners with like-minded values and Zain KSA’s commitment to transitioning the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to net-zero complements RSG’s efforts to keep sustainability and regeneration at the heart of its resorts. The creation of the 5G network aligns with Vision 2030’s goals of elevating clean energy reliance, curbing carbon emissions, and safeguarding the environment, as per the statement.

