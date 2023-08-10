Samsung launches next generation of Galaxy devices in UAE

Rep. Image

Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the local availability of the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and Galaxy Watch6 Series across the UAE, following the global launch at Unpacked in Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung’s heritage of innovation and dedication to the foldables category has created an incredibly versatile lineup of devices. With a strong belief in the potential of the foldable format, paired with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Samsung has consistently refined and optimized the Galaxy Z series lineup.

This series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today’s users from content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flex Window to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics.

Mr. DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said that, “In the last four years since the launch of the first Galaxy Fold, we have been on a constant journey where we have listened to customers and learned from them.

Mr. Lee noted that the GCC markets’ ever-evolving and vibrant landscape underscores the significance of providing an exciting mobile experience that also enhances the new growth chapter in the region. As we reveal robust local partnerships, we are poised to forge impactful experiences for our valued consumers.

“With solid performance and an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the new devices transform what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed,” as per the statement.

Mr. Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile Experience division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, commented that, “The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are truly revolutionary devices, overcoming the challenges associated with folding screens to deliver durable and stylish devices. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series takes mobile productivity to a whole new level with a sleek device designed around our customers’ needs.”

Galaxy Z Fold5

“The Galaxy Watch6 Series, on the other hand, is the new wellness hub with a range of innovations that makes tracking your health and fitness goals a seamless experience. We’ve seen an overwhelming response to our pre-order offers, which have been extremely encouraging. As we launch the new devices in the market, we are excited to surpass this demand. We forecast aggressive double-digit growth in our mobile ecosystem throughout the year,” Mr. Shamat added.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 series redefines the tablet landscape and sets new standards for immersive viewing and creative freedom. Across all three models, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display ensures epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. And as the first Galaxy Tab S series to earn an IP68 rating, the Galaxy Tab S9 series enables users to follow their inspiration, both indoors and out.

The new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night. Galaxy Watch6 series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger, more vibrant display, and a more interactive user interface. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new band options that empower them to meet their goals.

