Officials during the signing ceremony | WAM

Sharjah Media City (Shams) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to strengthen ties of cooperation between the two entities.

MBC is the largest television and radio broadcasting company in the Republic of South Korea. Mr. Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City, and Mr. Hyoung-Mun Choi, Director of Business Centre and Head of projects at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), signed the terms of the agreement, in a ceremony held in Shams Business Centre.

This pioneering partnership aims to strengthen cooperation through enhancing media content business development, benefiting from the expertise and exchange of knowledge between both parties. The partnership serves to accomplish common goals and advance media content in both countries, in accordance with regulations and legislation.

Mr. Al Obed expressed his happiness with the bilateral cooperation, stressing Shams’ eagerness to continue building a network of cooperation and partnership with various international media companies for the future of the media sector and to establish a sustainable model of professional international cooperation.

The Shams MD further noted that “the strategic partnership with MBC Korea is in line with the company’s vision of improving media output quality and nurturing and promoting creative talents, adding value to Shams’ efforts to expand media services throughout the emirate of Sharjah and enhance its presence at the local and international level.”

Mr. Choi expressed that the signing of the MoU with Shams was an influential step forward, owing to Shams’ long history and good standing in the media industry. MBC Korea strives to strengthen the frameworks of joint media cooperation to bilaterally enrich media and achieve globalization.

“The agreement between MBC Korea and Shams will contribute to consolidating an impactful friendship between the two countries, advance innovation, and creativity, and create a lasting impact on the global media scene. Choi continued by praising the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the UAE in all fields, particularly the media sector,” Mr. Choi added.

