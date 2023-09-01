Sony unveiled Xperia 5 V with 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera

Sony Xperia 5 V mobile | Courtesy: Sony

Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation, Sony has launched Sony Xperia 5 V mobile, which is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The phone comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.10-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The Sony Xperia 5 V runs Android 13 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. The Sony Xperia 5 V supports proprietary fast charging.

According to the statement, the Sony Xperia 5 V on the rear packs a 52-megapixel primary camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 12-megapixel sensor. Sony Xperia 5 V is based on Android 13 and packs 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1000GB). The Sony Xperia 5 V is a dual-SIM mobile.

The mobile phone is available in Black, Blue, and Platinum Silver colors. It features an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. The Sony Xperia 5 V measures 154.00 x 68.00 x 8.60mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 182.00 grams.

As per the statement, “Connectivity options on the Sony Xperia 5 V include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, and USB Type-C. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass or magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.”

The company added that “the handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and has a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 182 grams, the phone measures 154mm x 68mm x 8.6mm in size.”

Recommended | Samsung launches next generation of Galaxy devices in UAE



