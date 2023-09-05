Sunset Hospitality Group to launch 3 new venues in Qatar

Rep. Image

Sunset Hospitality Group will open Ammos Greek Restaurant, Azure Beach, and RAISE Fitness & Wellness in Rixos Quetaifan Island, the exciting new tourist and resident oasis located just to the north of Doha.

With a presence in 16 countries, SHG owns and operates a thriving portfolio of hospitality lifestyle brands and continues its international growth by expanding its footprint in Doha.

Expected to launch in November, the three venues are set to compliment Rixos Quetaifan Island with each venue bringing a different character, while all adopting the same SHG zest for life.

Antonio Gonzalez

CEO – Sunset Hospitality “This next step marks another significant milestone in SHG’s expansion strategy, and we are very excited to collaborate with Rixos Quetaifan Island North Doha – already deemed a coastal hub for life and recreation, it’s SHG’s destination of choice for its family-friendly charm, sense of adventure, and breathtaking sea views.”

SHG’s homegrown beach club concept Azure Beach is a beachside hangout for families and sun-seekers. The day-to-night venue offers a relaxed pool ambiance, a pristine beachfront, and a menu of Asian flavors.

Following successful operations in Dubai and Ibiza, Ammos Greek Restaurant is set to bring authentic Greek cuisine and hospitality to Doha. Ammos’s ethos is living for the moment and letting the natural array of flavors come to life on the plate as the guest embraces the social energy of the occasion.

RAISE Fitness & Wellness caters to those seeking balanced living, physical exercise, and community. RAISE Fitness & Wellness promotes the journey to well-being in a bright, simple, yet elegant environment.

Related | Sunset Hospitality launches its newest brand Social Living Collection



