Rep.Image (Courtesy: Sunset Hospitality Group)

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading international hospitality, investment, and management group, has launched its new brand Social Living Collection.

Sunset Hospitality, in collaboration with Yalıkavak Marina in Bodrum, brings its first Social Living Collection hotel this August, the Yalıkavak Marina Hotel by Social Living Collection.

Founded 11 years ago with a presence in 15 countries, SHG owns and operates a thriving portfolio of hospitality lifestyle brands and continues its international expansion by launching its Social Living Collection in Bodrum.

The newest brand in SHG’s portfolio, The Social Living Collection is a curated selection of top-tier lifestyle hotels and resorts situated around the world. This hub of community strives to deliver refined experiences to modern travelers, setting the new benchmark for social travel. The Social Living Collection evokes a service style of simplicity amongst stunning coastal surroundings, designed for those who crave peaceful luxury in a comfortable setting.

Antonio Gonzalez

CEO – Sunset Hospitality “We are thrilled that The Yalıkavak Marina Hotel is the destination to mark our Social Living CollectionTM debut. Diversifying our portfolio with new pioneering concepts reflects our ongoing commitment to international growth. With key coastal destinations across Europe and Asia in the pipeline, we are excited about this new chapter and are committed to bringing the Social Living CollectionTM to life.”

The new Yalıkavak Marina Hotel by Social Living Collection aims to cultivate an immersive experience for like-minded travelers, boasting a refined experience that combines award-winning ultra-luxurious marina amenities with Sunset Hospitality Group’s exceptional expertise.

Situated at the heart of the renowned Yalıkavak Marina, the Yalıkavak Marina Hotel by Social Living Collection houses the most luxurious suites in Türkiye, along with a private infinity pool, exceptional dining offerings, outstanding entertainment, and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea.

