American luxury fashion house TOM FORD announces the reopening of their Dubai boutique in partnership with Chalhoub Group at Fashion Avenue in The Dubai Mall.

Tom Ford is a global luxury house offering exceptional women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, eyewear, and beauty. The 880-square-meter regional flagship boutique spans across three floors and offers a full range of products for both men and women, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, fragrances, beauty, eyewear, and underwear. It runs as a franchise operation for Zegna Group’s TOM FORD fashion business.

According to the statement, “Outfitted in the signature TOM FORD palette of greys and deep brown with chrome and glass accents, the distinctive boutique interior is modeled after the brand’s Madison Avenue flagship in New York City. The luxurious collections are presented in an environment that exudes the TOM FORD experience in stately clean lines with chrome and mirror-finished interior complete with sleek display cabinets in refined materials such as Cala Paonazzo marble and Macassar ebony.”

The subtly partitioned walls create a lavish sense of solitude as well as an environment of exclusivity and refined comfort for its discerning clientele.

“To indulge in the epitome of luxury from the brand, the Dubai boutique offers the ultimate sartorial experience of TOM FORD’s made-to-measure garments. Through the made-to-measure service, clients can create a custom suit through a private one-on-one appointment. The master tailors at TOM FORD atelier devote weeks of craftsmanship to cutting, constructing, and finishing each immaculately constructed and beautifully finished men’s suit using exquisite material from the world’s finest mills,” as per the statement.

