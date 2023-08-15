Top-tier speed; Ooredoo Kuwait rolls out much awaited 400mbps speed

Rep. Image

Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunication company, has officially rolled out 400Mbps speed, ushering in a revolutionary era in the telecommunications industry to satisfy the growing needs of customers.

Demonstrating an unwavering dedication to driving digital transformation and fostering a smart ecosystem, Ooredoo Kuwait introduces the groundbreaking 400Mbps speeds in Kuwait through its subsidiary, FASTtelco.

This momentous development marks a distinct paradigm shift within the telecommunications industry, catering to the surging demand for high-speed connectivity from customers. This strategic move underscores a broader commitment to enhancing infrastructure and establishing a resilient fiber optic network that raises Kuwait’s speed standards to global benchmarks.

Mr. Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communication and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, affirms that enhancing the digital customer experience remains the bedrock of the company’s priorities. The modern world’s appetite for swift, efficient services is met through dedicated efforts, strategic collaborations, and adaptable approaches that prioritize customer contentment.

Recognizing the irreplaceable value of seamless, high-speed connections in daily transactions and activities, Mr. Al-Abdullah underscores the paradigm-shifting potential of fiber optic lines, which boast unrivaled quality and resilience against environmental factors. This technology, with its exceptional speed and reliability, caters to a diverse range of customer needs, including avid gamers seeking low-latency experiences.

Further amplifying the customer experience, Ooredoo Kuwait, in collaboration with Huawei, has launched the Fiber+ service. Representing a pioneering evolution in fiber optic solutions, Fiber+ redefines internet coverage within residential spaces. A unique feature of this technology is its compatibility with both fiber internet and 5G fixed subscriptions, a groundbreaking approach that ensures consistent coverage and reliable speed through discreet installations.

Trending Reads | Red Sea Global & Zain KSA unite to launch world’s 1st zero-carbon 5G network



