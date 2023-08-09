UAE MoIAT & MBRSG ink MoU to equip local talent with future-proof skills

Officials during the signing ceremony.

UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) in order to enhance collaboration.

Under the MoU, MBRSG will provide academic support to ministry staff, as well as innovative training and research programs.

The collaboration is in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which promotes best practices in administrative services and fosters a culture of innovation within institutions.

Further, the agreement aligns with MBRSG’s role in strengthening the contribution of government entities to knowledge enrichment and empowering Emirati talent.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at MoIAT, said that, “The ministry aims to upskill its workforce and elevate administrative services by global best practices while instilling a culture of innovation. This is achieved by providing staff with the best academic qualifications and practical applications, which is reflected in MoIAT’s services to partners and stakeholders. It also drives the Government Excellence Model to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and internationally.”

The ministry will support MBRSG with future industry policies that drive digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the sector.

According to the statement, “The policies also promote the adoption of the circular economy; the shift to clean energy; empowering small and medium-sized businesses; the role of industry in achieving sustainable development goals; food and agricultural technologies; innovation in industrial applications; and more.”

MoIAT and MBRSG will also collaborate on strategies, governance, risk and knowledge management, research, studies, and data analysis. The entities will host workshops, seminars, and conferences to develop proposals and innovative programs that contribute to enhancing cooperation.

Commenting on the agreement, HE Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), stated that, “As the entity entrusted with supporting the UAE’s industrial sector and enhancing the performance of the national economy, the Ministry’s goals and our mission and efforts to train and empower the leaders of the future are in alignment. We are committed to working with various government entities, providing counsel, and facilitating specialized training programs and executive education diplomas for government officials in all fields.”

