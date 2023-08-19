UAE participates in G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Wild Pixar @ Pixabay

The UAE has participated in the G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting (JHFMM) which discussed the progress made by the Joint Finance and Health Task Force (JFHTF) this year.

The UAE delegation was led by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Her Excellency Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health.

The JFHTF gathers together finance and health authorities from G20 members and invited countries as well as representatives of relevant regional and international organizations, to enhance dialogue and global cooperation on issues related to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. The UAE participated in the three meetings that the Task Force held this year under the G20 Finance Track, to boost dialogue and global collaboration.

During the meeting, the UAE delegation commended the progress made by JFHTF this year and reiterated the need for the task force to build on its achievements to enable effective collaboration between health and finance.

HE Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, during the meeting of G20.

Further, the UAE delegation highlighted the importance of the pandemic risk and financing gaps analysis that the JFHTF developed, while reiterating the need to capture country-specific circumstances in further upcoming efforts.

During the meeting, members emphasized the importance of finance-health coordination in responding to health emergencies and discussed potential avenues for strengthening these mechanisms. Members also reviewed the progress on the development of a framework for health, social, and economic vulnerabilities, and risks from pandemics.

According to the statement, “Lastly, members shared their views on the mapping exercise of existing pandemic response financing mechanisms and gaps that can inform the development of an effective, coordinated, and optimized pandemic response financing approach.”

At the end of the meeting, participating ministers reiterated their commitment to the task force’s priorities and agreed to continue to lead health and finance coordination efforts on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

