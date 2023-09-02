Rep. Image | Courtesy: Wild Pixar @ Pixabay

UAE Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Higher Education in the Republic of Turkey in order to strengthen ties between the two entities.

The MoU aims to establish cooperation ties in higher education institutions in both countries by concluding direct agreements, holding conferences, seminars, courses, scientific and educational exhibitions, and giving lectures on topics of common interest.

According to the MoU, both sides intend to collaborate and share knowledge in scientific and educational areas, particularly in scientific research, higher education regulations, and quality assurance frameworks. They also support creating and enhancing joint degree programs across bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels, while also agreeing on additional areas of cooperation.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education, referenced the significance of bolstering the UAE-Turkey relations, which are based on constructive cooperation and robust strategic partnerships, to serve the interests of both nations’ peoples.

UAE Minister of Education “The partnership in the educational field, which includes multiple programs and initiatives that will advance the educational process and unlock the potential of students in both countries, aligns with the joint cooperation agreements concluded by the UAE and Turkey in the investment, economic, and space sectors. At the Ministry of Education, we continue to work with our international partners in governments and educational institutions to explore further horizons of cooperation and exchange knowledge and experiences. Our goal is to improve educational outcomes and empower our students, both academically and professionally, to maintain and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness across all sectors.”

The Ministry of Education continues to establish an integrated higher education system that attracts students from all over the world and provides them with top-notch academic programs, particularly in light of the steady progress of national universities’ rankings in international academic indicators.

The ministry aims to cooperate with the Turkish side to increase the number of Turkish students in UAE-based universities; this partnership is another testament to the ministry’s ongoing efforts to help cement the country’s competitiveness and leading position in the educational field regionally and globally.

