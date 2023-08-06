ADCB join forces with talabat to introduce ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’

Officials during the signing ceremony.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has partnered with talabat UAE, the region’s leading online food delivery platform, in order to launch the first-ever ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’ for customers.

The new flagship card maximizes rewards for day-to-day talabat orders and purchases allowing its holders to access a variety of benefits and valuable discounts on culinary experiences through a fully digital journey.

Customers will be able to experience a range of benefits with the new talabat ADCB Credit Card including a welcome bonus worth $136 (AED 500) as talabat credit added to the customer’s wallet when spending a minimum of $680.6 (AED 2,500) within 45 days of the card issuance.

Mohammed Al Jayyash

Group COO – ADCB “The new strategic partnership between ADCB and talabat builds on shared values that elevate service excellence and provides customer-centric solutions. This partnership aligns with the Bank’s ongoing efforts to foster innovation and spearhead the digital transformation of banking services to continuously meet customer needs. The ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’ represents a significant addition to the Bank’s diverse credit card portfolio, as it underscores our commitment to providing state-of-the-art financial solutions and banking services that are in line with customer expectations. Made from recycled materials, the card not only caters to customers’ everyday needs but also reflects the Bank’s robust ESG framework. In alignment with the UAE leadership ambitions to reduce emissions and protect the environment, the credit card exemplifies our commitment to sustainable banking practices.”

The new talabat ADCB Credit Card, a Platinum Mastercard, carries no annual fees and offers a wide range of exclusive benefits on the talabat app. Furthermore, the new credit card provides customers with the opportunity to choose a design that resonates with their individual food palate.

Mr. Khaled Al Faqsh, Chief Financial Officer at talabat, said that, “As a tech company, we are proud to launch our first FinTech collaboration with our longstanding partner, ADCB, that merges technology with financial services and introduces FinTech solutions to further bolster our ecosystem’s agility. This partnership not only presents customers with unique benefits but also provides them with an integrated and fully digital application journey on the talabat app to streamline their experience.”

Related: Mastercard in partnership with One Global launches Click to Pay in Kuwait



