AFC Energy, a leading provider of hydrogen energy solutions, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Saudi Arabia’s The Machinery Group (TAMGO) to market and sell AFC Energy’s zero-emission hydrogen-fueled H-Power Generators.

Under the agreement, TAMGO will market and sell or lease to end-customers AFC Energy’s zero-emission hydrogen-fueled H-Power Generators in the industrial and off-grid power markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a further 16 countries in the MENA and surrounding region including, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Kazakhstan.

Adam Bond

CEO – AFC Energy “We are delighted that TAMGO will represent our leading H-Power Generator platforms in the Saudi and neighboring markets at a time when sustainable, temporary power is forecast to materially increase consistent with national programs such as Saudi Arabia’s sustainability commitments under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We have been collaborating with TAMGO and the Zahid Group for the past two years and believe this dealership agreement reflects our common vision to become the largest dealer of hydrogen fuel cell generators in the Saudi and MENA regions.”

TAMGO is an approved vendor to many of Saudi Arabia’s mega and large-scale infrastructure and mining projects including NEOM, Red Sea Global, and Qiddiya with customers including Aramco and Altaaqa Alternative Solutions, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading power rental businesses.

TAMGO will have exclusive rights in the region to AFC Energy’s S Series (air-cooled) and S+ Series (liquid-cooled) fuel cell generators currently ranging from 10kW to 200kW. TAMGO will provide local customer support with on-the-ground maintenance and servicing of H-Power Generators along with engineering, design, commissioning, and logistics support directly to customers.

Mr. Rami Elayan, Chief Executive, TAMGO, said that “TAMGO is delighted to have been appointed as an exclusive distributor for AFC Energy. This milestone signifies a continued evolution of the collaboration initiated with AFC Energy back in 2021 and will enhance TAMGO’s ability to provide environmentally-friendly electricity solutions to its customers.”

“With this agreement, we are confident that our combined efforts will establish a prominent presence in the Saudi Arabian and broader regional markets for hydrogen fuel cell generators. Zahid Group is fully aligned with the Kingdom’s forward-looking vision, and across all our Group’s companies we are acting on that alignment with concrete actions,” Mr. Elayan added.

