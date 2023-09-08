Rep.Image (Courtesy: Great Mind Events Management)

Event: Arab Housing & Community Development Forum

Dates: 11 – 12 September 2023

Venue: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Official Website: Arab Housing Forum

Arab Housing & Community Development Forum, organized by Great Minds Events Management, a leading turnkey event management company in UAE, will take place from 11 to 12 September 2023 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Arab Housing & Community Development Forum aims to highlight the advancements in the real estate development sector, the challenges, the growing need for green development, and the housing market’s status quo in the region, as it pivots towards a greener future.

The forum will bring together the region’s housing and infrastructure ministries and government authorities, the private sector’s developers, contractors, builders, the technology providers, to openly discuss the challenges and opportunities present in the housing development sub-sectors, while showcasing the region’s subsidized housing programs, the breakthroughs, the achievements, and how these programs affect the real estate development eco-system.

It will showcase the innovative solutions and strategies that the region needs to cater to its housing requirements while meeting the worldwide sustainability goals, and the importance of collaboration amongst all the stakeholders to drive the sector’s development.

The 2-day event will feature 300+ attendees, 30+ speakers and 25+ Exhibitors & Sponsors. The Conferences will be chaired by Mr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director, of Sustainable Development, Masdar City, and Mr. Khalid Ababneh, Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, respectively.

