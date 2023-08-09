Bahrain’s Beyon Money enters into partnership with SADAD

Officials during the signing ceremony.

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has partnered with SADAD, Bahrain’s most secure and innovative payment channel, in order to offer Beyon Money’s International Remittance services on all SADAD machines across the Kingdom.

The collaboration expands Beyon Money’s popular digital remittance services and enables them to be accessed from SADAD Kiosks.

All beneficiaries added to the customer’s Beyon Money application will be reflected in the Kiosk for ease of sending cash in a few simple steps, as per the statement.

Roberto Mancone

CEO – Beyon Money “Beyon Money is delighted to partner with SADAD to enable our customers to pay in cash via the user-friendly and extensive SADAD kiosks’ network to send funds overseas to their families and business associates. Signing with SADAD is in line with our strategy to enhance our services and increase the freedom of choice for customers. We are committed to continuously enhance the range of products and services available from Beyon Money, and with this addition, users can remit money fully digitally within the app from their bank account through their debit card, from the Beyon Money Card and Wallet, from our Flexi Invest and – with Sadad kiosks – also in an automated way through cash.”

SADAD CEO Dr. Mohammed Rifat Alkashif stated that, “We are pleased to welcome Beyon Money as a partner to our merchant’s network. This agreement brings a new level of convenience to SADAD customers who can now easily make international and domestic remittances countrywide, around the clock, seven days a week using SADAD kiosks.”

“We are committed to continuously providing innovative digital services in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital transformation strategy, as well as providing reliable, secure, and convenient payment methods,” Dr. Rifat added.

