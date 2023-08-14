Beyon Money enters into partnership with GIG Bahrain Takaful

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Albert Alia @ Pixabay

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has entered into a partnership with Takaful International Company (GIG Bahrain Takaful) in order to launch a joint campaign that benefits customers who use a Beyon Money card to pay for GIG Takaful’s products.

Beyon Money customers will receive cash back when purchasing Takaful International insurance policies using their Beyon Money Classic or Platinum Cards in line with the campaign. Classic Card users will receive 4 percent cash back while Platinum Card users will receive 6 percent cash back, unlimited without any cap. Purchases can be made online or at any of GIG Takaful’s branches.

Roberto Mancone

CEO – Beyon Money “Beyon Money is pleased to partner with GIG Takaful and to offer its customers another meaningful cash-back proposal related to added value services, such as the Insurance products offered by Takaful. The partnership is the beginning of a deeper collaboration aimed at providing Beyon Money’s customers with the best insurance products available in the market, at the most competitive price. Furthermore, it continues Beyon Money’s mission to become the top Super App for customers and the partner of choice within the ecosystem of service providers. This collaboration showcases Beyon Money’s continuous commitment to enhancing its Super App offering, providing customers with Cards, Remittances, Open Banking, Personal Financial Management, Investment Products, and Insurance solutions. Beyon Money is the only Fintech in Bahrain that facilitates a suite of services for everyday financial requirements with licenses granted by the CBB.”

On his part, GIG Bahrain Takaful Chief Executive Officer Mr. Essam Al Ansari stated that, “We are pleased to have established this strategic partnership with Beyon Money. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our esteemed customers with an array of exclusive offers that cater to their specific needs and aspirations. We understand that our customers have unique protection and financial goals, and it is our responsibility to help them cost-effectively achieve those goals.”

“By joining forces with Beyon Money, we are expanding our offerings beyond traditional insurance products. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with an added layer of convenience, as they will now have access to a wide range of discounts and benefits through this program. I am confident that this partnership will bring value to our customers and further strengthen GIG Takaful’s position as a leading provider in the Takaful industry,” Mr. Al Ansari added.

