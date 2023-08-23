Rep. Image | Courtesy: Wild Pixar @ Pixabay

Checkout.com, the global payments solution provider, has entered into a partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the environmental charity established to drive positive change in the UAE.

UK-based Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses, and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com is the official payment service provider for Emirates Nature-WWF.

The partnership will see Checkout.com process donations for the non-profit, which works in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest conservation organizations that is supported by over 5 million people globally.

Emirates Nature-WWF supports individuals and institutions to achieve science-based solutions to combat climate change and safeguard the seas, the land, and their associated biodiversity. According to the statement, “Checkout.com will process Emirates Nature-WWF’s donations at the cost to ensure more of the donations reach where they are needed the most — to support Emirates Nature-WWF’s endeavors to build a society where people and nature thrive.”

Mr. Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager of MENA at Checkout.com, said that, “Checkout.com is a global company that is on a mission to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Giving back to society and empowering organizations like Emirates Nature-WWF will help create a more sustainable world, where future generations can thrive, which is intrinsically linked to our core values. We are committed to building a sustainable and technology-enabled future for the UAE.”

“For almost two decades, Emirates Nature–WWF has been a prominent partner in environmental conservation in the region, developing innovative solutions to protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live. Our partnership with Checkout.com, the region’s leading payments service provider will fundamentally help us increase income, which we can use to build a sustainable future in the UAE and ensure the end consumer that their donations are directly contributing to the cause rather than being lost in transaction services,” noted Mr. Mansour Al Ketbi, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Emirates Nature-WWF.

