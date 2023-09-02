Rep.Image (Courtesy: Mo Ismail/Pexels)

The World Summit for Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine 2024 will take place in Dubai, for the first time in its seventy-year history, outside of Europe.

It is a historic milestone for the city of Dubai to host this prestigious summit that contributes to advancing healthcare and prevention and reinforces UAE’s commitment to becoming the hub of scientific innovations and knowledge exchange.

This summit is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the President of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association.

The international conference is a collaboration of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, the Saudi Society for Clinical Chemistry, and the Arab Federation for Clinical Biology.

The conference will open its doors from 26th to 30th May, 2024. Based on the previous edition held in Italy in 2023, organizers expect to welcome more than 11,000 scientists and specialized doctors to the UAE to join the event.

The four-day conference will host multiple forums and sessions that offer opportunities for knowledge exchange, scientific research, and discussions on the latest developments in clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine.

Professor Khosrow Adli, the organization’s president, emphasized that “The International Conference on Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine welcomes all scientists and researchers from the Gulf and offers an opportunity for participation from other Arab countries and all members from Africa, Europe, North America, Central/South America, Asia, and the Pacific region. This conference is one of the most successful in the world.”

Dr. Anwar Burai, the official representative of the Saudi Society for Clinical Chemistry, stated that “The 26th International Conference on Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine will be exceptional as it will be held in the Arab world for the first time since its inception in 1954. It will be hosted alongside the 17th Arab Union Conference for Biological Sciences, the 10th annual meeting of the Saudi Society for Clinical Chemistry, and the 8th International Conference on Genetic Disorders of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases.”

Dr. Maryam bin Matar, the founder of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases and the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Genetic Research, praised that “The conference program will be a unique version of innovative and stimulating discussions aimed at transforming the patient medical system into a health system that caters to the well-being and early prevention of diseases, aligning with the specific needs of our young communities in the region as a priority for the outcomes of this vital medical event. The program has been developed under the leadership of our colleagues from the Saudi Society for Clinical Chemistry, the Arab Federation, the local team of the organization, and the scientific council of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases.”

Mr. Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, added that “Dubai’s hosting of the World Summit for Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine 2024 is evidence of the trust placed in Dubai and its immense capabilities to host major events. It reinforces our commitment to establish Dubai as a prime destination for hosting global events, enhancing the knowledge-based economy by facilitating the sharing of information, exchanging experiences, developing skills, and strengthening relationships.”

These gatherings will provide an opportunity for knowledge exchange, scientific research, and discussions on the latest developments in clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine. It’s an initiative undertaken by Dubai, a city prepared to step into the heart of the era with open arms, ready to host everything that contributes to advancing healthcare and prevention.

