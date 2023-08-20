Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has entered into strategic agreements with leading Ethiopian financial institutions, fortifying its presence across the African continent.

This milestone coincides with the official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, accompanied by a high-level UAE delegation.

Reaffirming its commitment to secure UAE exports and investments, ECI has formalized MoUs with the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, the country’s renowned financial institution, the state-owned Development Bank of Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian Insurance Company, the primary insurance solutions provider in the nation.

ECI’s partnerships in Ethiopia seek to amplify UAE’s non-oil trade within Africa, unlock trade and investment opportunities, and introduce innovative insurance solutions to protect UAE businesses and ensure a continuous flow of investments and trade into Ethiopia and the wider continent.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi

UAE Minister of State Foreign Trade,

Chairman – ECI “Our enduring collaboration with Ethiopia is enriched by a shared history and robust trade dynamics, and has evolved into a powerful economic partnership, with the UAE standing as Ethiopia’s second-largest non-oil trading partner. With a trade volume reaching $1.4 billion in 2022, these MoUs underline our mutual ambitions to elevate our existing commercial ties, in line with the ‘We are the Emirates 2031’ vision.”

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added that “ECI’s partnerships with Ethiopia’s premier banks and insurance entities reinforce our bilateral trade relations and set the stage for untapped investment opportunities. This synergy resonates with the UAE’s strategic objectives of augmenting non-oil exports and underscores our commitment to Ethiopia and Africa, ensuring economic prosperity for all.”

Ms. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, stated that “The signing of three pivotal MoUs with Ethiopia’s key banking and insurance companies aims to solidify our trade bridges with one of Africa’s key markets. This will not only enhance commercial prosperity and elevate the competitiveness of our national exports but also offer comprehensive insurance solutions to protect and empower the UAE businesses in their international market expansion. Such efforts align with our goal to diversify the UAE’s economy and cement its status as a leading global trade and business hub.”

In 2022, ECI played a pivotal role in supporting the UAE non-oil trade, which achieved record growth that exceeded $598 billion by year’s end. The company’s strategic initiatives included the value of non-oil insured turnover of $3.9 billion and underwritten exposure worth $2.2 billion. These vital measures spanned 16 different sectors and reached 106 countries, fostering international collaboration with key partners.

Related News | UAE discusses boosting bilateral relations with Ethiopia





