UAE discusses boosting bilateral relations with Ethiopia

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries.

During the meeting, the UAE President and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia discussed enhancing various areas of cooperation, including economic, investment, and development ties, across all sectors to serve joint aspirations to support the development and prosperity of both nations.

The two sides discussed regional and international developments and exchanged views on issues of shared concern, emphasizing the importance of building bridges of cooperation and effective partnerships that contribute to improving the quality of life and promoting prosperity for their people.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE’s keenness to foster collaboration with Ethiopia based on mutual trust, respect, and a commitment to achieving common interests. This reflects the UAE’s efforts to enhance its relations with other nations through partnership and cooperation across all fields to pursue collective solutions to challenges facing the international community.

President – UAE “Ethiopia is an important trading partner of the UAE in Africa, as the non-oil trade volume between the two countries reached $1.4 billion in 2022, adding that both sides are working to increase this figure in the coming years. The UAE and Ethiopia are also working to enhance economic exchange, especially given the promising investment opportunities between the two countries, in addition to collaboration in the field of renewable energy, particularly solar energy. Ethiopia holds special significance for the UAE in line with its commitment to enhancing ties throughout Africa. This significance is further underscored by Ethiopia’s hosting of the Organization of African Unity’s headquarters, which gives it substantial influence across the continent.”

Further, UAE President underscored that relations between the UAE and Ethiopia are growing and have witnessed significant progress in recent years, particularly in areas that serve sustainability and development in both countries, as well as emphasized the UAE’s keenness to further advance its relations with Ethiopia, including in sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy, trade, investment, technology, and others.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their peoples, praising the UAE’s efforts to bolster security and stability while strengthening global cooperation, peace, and coexistence. In this regard, he wished the UAE further progress and prosperity.

At the meeting’s conclusion, both parties reiterated their strong commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across economic, trade, investment, and developmental areas. They expressed their shared dedication to fostering mutually beneficial cooperation that bolsters sustainable development, security, and stability across the African continent.

