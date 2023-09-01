The Gulf Federation for Electronic Sports was established on the sidelines of the Next World Forum in Riyadh, to support, nurture, and develop Gulf talents through annual tournaments hosted by all countries.

The announcement was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi E-Sports Federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, and heads and representatives of e-sports federations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

A total of 14 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed at the Next World Forum, an event in Riyadh that brings together leaders and experts of the gaming and e-sports sector from around the world, focusing on boosting the sector and cooperation between government and private agencies to develop it.

The agreements included aspects related to federations, sponsorships, proposed values, and education, and were signed as part of the activities of the global event that concludes the activities of the largest gaming and e-sports event globally, “Gamers Season: Land of Champions.”

In addition to the founding agreement, MoUs were signed between the Saudi E-Sports Federation and its counterparts in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, aiming to share experiences and cooperate in aspects of educational curricula and e-sports by hosting and broadcasting tournaments.

On the government sector side, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Education and the Saudi E-Sports Federation, in the presence of the Undersecretary for Educational Programs, Dr. Saad Al-Harbi, to discuss ways of cooperation concerning spreading the culture of e-sports among members of the educational community and building the main skills of students and human resources specialized in the field.

Moreover, an agreement for international tourist experiences and loyalty programs was signed between the Saudi E-Sports Federation and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), in addition to an MoU between the two sides to improve the tourist experience and promote the Gamers Season.

The E-Sports Federation also signed an MoU with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and two MoUs were signed between the Social Development Bank and Vanguard and Sandsoft. Concerning sponsorship, an agreement was signed between the Saudi E-Sports Federation and KFC, and another between stc play and Geekay Esports, in addition to an MoU between stc play and LG.

Most Read | UAE’s Palms Sports completes acquisition of Securiguard Middle East



