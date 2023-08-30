Event: IDC Alliance 2023

Dates: 22 – 23 November 2023

Venue: UAE

Official Website: IDC Alliance

IDC Alliance is IDC’s premium flagship event for the partner ecosystem. The second annual edition, IDC Alliance 2023 event offers a unique environment for driving innovation and customer transformation across the region’s diverse ICT channel ecosystem.

This one-of-a-kind, two-day destination conference brings together the most influential business leaders from the world of technology, including startups, cloud specialists, distributors, vendors, and a select group of enterprise CIOs.

As the market navigates an increasingly precarious business climate punctuated by supply chain issues, evolving compliance regulations, and economic turbulence, the channel looks set for a challenging year. Preparing to protect your business against these market shocks while capturing customer opportunities will be the key to mastering resilience. Although the technology sector excelled during the pandemic years, the months ahead will truly test business decision-makers, both economically and strategically, as the industry seeks out opportunities and market growth.

Ecosystem strategies are increasingly being driven by the wants and needs of customers. Indeed, IDC predicts that by 2025, 70 percent of vendors will be pursuing a customer-led ecosystem orchestration strategy. Cooperation, co-creation, and expansion will occur within symbiotic ecosystem environments based on customer needs. Future ecosystems will promote connections between multiple entities, including ISVs, hyperscalers, telcos, service providers, and partners, to deliver specialized offerings that are mapped to each customer’s needs.

Further, IDC Alliance 2023, the premier conference for the ICT partner ecosystem, will explore the drivers and success factors for future tech ecosystems, examine the key elements that define a vibrant ecosystem, and explain how organizations can become valued participants.

You May Like | e& capital invests in US-based AI startup Ikigai Labs



