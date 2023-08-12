Instagram, a Meta-owned photo and video-sharing social networking service, has revealed that it is testing a new feature that will let users tag a group of people on Instagram Stories via just a single mention.

With the creator economy thriving on Instagram on a global scale, the platform is constantly changing its feature palette to meet a wide spectrum of user needs. As of August of this year, the social media platform is believed to have over 2.3 billion active users worldwide.

Mr. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, disclosed some information about this upcoming feature on his broadcast channel titled ‘IG Updates’. Describing the feature, Mr. Mosseri said users would soon be able to add multiple followers to create one group, and instead of having to tag people individually on Stories, they would be able to just tag the group.

Mention notifications, as part of the group tag, will be sent to all the members of the group and they will be able to re-share the post on their Stories as well.

For now, the timeline for the arrival of this feature remains undisclosed. The feature could be rolled out in the US before it reaches other regions, according to reports.

Last month, the Meta-owned platform rolled out a Twitter-like application called ‘Threads’. Threads, which is integrated with users’ Instagram accounts, quickly racked up 100 million sign-ups, posing a serious threat to Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. Threads has been rolling out new features for its user base, including a chronological ‘Following’ feed on iOS and Android. Mr. Mosseri has also said that a Web version of the platform is in the works.

Mosseri’s announcement didn’t include when Instagram’s group tagging features will arrive for all users. Instagram, along with Facebook, has started blocking news content and links in Canada in the wake of the Online News Act. Also, it was reported that Instagram is working on a Meta Verified feed for its app.

