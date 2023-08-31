16th International Apparel and Textile Fair

Event: International Apparel and Textile Fair

Dates: 27 – 29 November 2023

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre

Official Website: IATF

International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) is UAE’s Exclusive bi-annual fair for sourcing apparel, Fashion Fabrics, Prints, Machineries, Clothing Accessories, Home Textiles, Leather and Jute products, Footwear, and Handbags, which is set to take place from 27 to 29 November 2023.

IATF in its 16th edition, will be showcasing Autumn-winter collections & Spring-Summer highlights. With more than 400 exhibitors spread across 2 halls, the fair aims to expand with each event becoming a major influence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region’s fashion scene.

The fair attracts a wide range of textile mills, accessories or trim suppliers, apparel manufacturers, print designers, and major footwear manufacturers. Exhibitors are mainly from Turkey, Egypt, China, India, Poland, the UK, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, Portugal, Russia, Italy, and more. It has emerged as a unique platform for worldwide exhibitors to connect with more than 4000 buyers from the MENA region.

