Rasim & ENVI to develop eco-friendly coastal resort in KAEC

Officials during the ceremony | KAEC

Saudi Arabia-based King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) has signed an agreement with Rasim for Hotels and Resorts in order to develop an eco-friendly coastal resort, ENVI Laguna Bay, within its premium development located on the pristine Red Sea coast.

It will be managed and operated by ENVI Lodges, a GCC-born luxury brand specializing in environmentally friendly resorts and lodges. The ENVI Laguna Bay will comprise 40 beach pods with private pools, each meticulously designed by the globally renowned architect firm Gensler.

The eco-lodge is set to open next year and it will boast facilities that will be family and well-being experience-focused and include a kids’ club, an activities center, and a wellness hub featuring a yoga deck, said the statement from ENVI group.

This collaboration intends to strengthen KAEC’s positioning as a tourist destination with advanced environmental standards, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision2030, while promoting tourism and environmental activities within the country, as per the statement.

Al Rasim Hotels & Resorts CEO Mr. Aiad Mushaikh said that KAEC will host the first eco-friendly coastal resort in the distinguished and captivating Laguna area. This collaboration introduces the ENVI Lodges brand to the thriving tourism market in Saudi Arabia, with Al Rasim continually investing in unique hospitality projects that allow the discovery of the natural beauty of the Red Sea coastline.

“Mangroves flourish in this area of KAEC and the ecolodge is committed to their regeneration as part of its holistic approach to luxury tourism. The calm and crystalline waters will also be protected, offering guests non-motorized sports to ensure the tranquility of nature remains undisturbed,” Mr. Mushaikh commented.

KAEC Chief Executive Officer Mr. Cyril Piaia stated that, “We are delighted with our partnership with Al Rasim and look forward to the fruitful collaboration that aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector in KAEC. We aim to create attractive tourism and entertainment destinations, given KAEC’s location on the Red Sea coast.”

For his part, Mr. Chris Nader, the Co-Founder of ENVI Lodges, noted that, “The lodge is strategically located, just one hour by road from Jeddah and connected to the city’s airport via the high-speed train.”

“We envision the lodge as a preferred eco-conscious beach destination, not only for Jeddah residents, but for domestic and international travelers looking for a unique barefoot luxury escape near Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city,” Mr. Nader added.

