Kuwait’s KOC awards maintenance services contract to HOTECC

HOT Engineering and Construction Company (HOTECC), a leading contractor in Kuwait, has secured a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to provide maintenance services for its southern production facilities for a five-year period.

Under this contract, HOTECC will be providing its procurement and construction services to KOC. With this new contract, the total value of the managed portfolio of projects by the company now stands at $1 billion, the company said in a statement.

This is HOTECC’s second KOC contract win this year. Last month it received an official award letter for the construction of oil flowlines and associated works in the Northern part of the country.

A subsidiary of Tripple-E Holding, HOTECC is one of the leading multi-discipline contractors in Kuwait that caters to several key sectors such as oil and gas, building construction, infrastructure, HVAC works as well as special roofing.

Eng. Jamal N. Al-Houti, CEO of HOTECC, said that, “We are honored once again to join hands with KOC for this significant undertaking. HOTECC’s decades of experience and commitment to excellence make us the perfect match for the maintenance needs of the oil and gas industry.”

“With a legacy spanning more than four decades, HOTECC is dedicated to ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of KOC’s production facilities in the South,” Mr. Al-Houti added.

