Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA strikes MoU with Dubai SME

Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai’s esteemed entity, Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) in order to support local SMEs.

The MoU will mark a significant milestone in their joint commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing competition, and strengthening the local SME ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Dubai SMEs will provide Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA with comprehensive information on registered SMEs across various categories allowing the hotel brand to extend multiple opportunities for these SMEs to participate.

Each entity will become part of the hotel’s procurement process, enabling them to expand their market reach and diversify their buyer base. The collaboration aims to enhance competition, streamline the tendering process, and foster seamless engagement between members and private sector buyers.

Mr. Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, stated that, “We are delighted to join hands with Dubai SME and strengthen our support for small and medium-sized enterprises. This MoU underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth, promoting healthy competition, and driving collaboration within the local business community. We firmly believe that by providing opportunities for SMEs, we can collectively contribute to sustainable development and develop an inclusive business environment.”

The partnership aligns with Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA’s core brand pillars, highlighting the importance of community engagement. Recognizing the crucial role of SMEs in driving economic development, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA is deeply committed to supporting local businesses in all its operational locations and aims to establish sustainable partnerships and collaborations that fuel innovation and mutual growth for their enterprises, providing equal opportunity, as per the statement.

