MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) is set to return to Dubai in 2024 for its biggest edition yet, gathering the entire airline supply chain over two days.

The event saw record-breaking attendance in 2023, welcoming almost 6,400 visitors, an increase of 46 percent compared to the previous year, and almost 200 exhibitors from 97 countries. Catering to the higher demand, the event will have an extra hall for 2024, providing even more exhibition and networking opportunities.

Taking place from 5th to 6th March 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), this will be the first edition where both shows are organized under the same parent company, following Informa’s acquisition of Tarsus Group earlier this year, streamlining and strengthening the show for attendees.

The additional event hall adds 2,000 square meters of exhibition space, adding over 50 exhibitor booths, a dedicated Meeting Zone for enhanced networking and an extended Airline Lounge, an exclusive space for VIP airlines and lessors. It will also allow for a larger area dedicated to startups and SMEs, providing a platform to highlight their breakthrough technologies, innovations and new ideas.

Lydia Janow

SVP Events

Aviation Week Network “The MRO market is experiencing rapid transformation due to innovation and the emergence of new players, and Dubai remains at the center of this growth in the Middle East. Our record-breaking 2023 edition reflected this, and we are delighted to expand our offering for this year, welcoming new and returning attendees from across the entire aviation industry for even more unique opportunities to learn from experts, network and discover the latest technology in the commercial aviation aftermarket.”

Attendees of MRO Middle East and AIME 2024 will have the opportunity to explore world-class innovation and meet key decision-makers and buyers, including leading suppliers from the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and parts and components providers, as well as airlines, lessors and interiors specialists.

The expanded exhibition space reflects the significant increase in interest from the sector and a host of new and returning international suppliers have already confirmed attendance. At MRO Middle East, confirmed exhibitors include SAEI, Jordan Airmotive, Boeing, HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, MTU Maintenance and Turkish Technic among others. Meanwhile, AMAC, Aviointeriors, Expliseat and Geven are some of the exhibitors who will be present at AIME 2024.

Related News | ADNEC Services & Kenes Group unite to launch specialized events in Abu Dhabi





