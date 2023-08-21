Officials at MoU signing

Netafim, the global leader in smart irrigation solutions and sustainable productivity and part of Orbia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UAE-based E20 Investment to pave the way for a future joint venture.

This partnership aims to drive sustainable agriculture practices and advance precision irrigation solutions both in the UAE and globally that address food security challenges. ​

The future JV is intended to leverage the strengths and expertise of Orbia Netafim and E20 Investment through its subsidiary Agritek, a leading agricultural project developer. The venture will focus on mitigating intensifying global desertification through the efficient use of precision irrigation, the integration of digital tools in agriculture and landscaping projects and initiatives. Additionally, the businesses will explore opportunities across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia to address food security.

Sultan Al Jaberi

CEO – E20 Investment “We are excited to join forces with Orbia Netafim to embark on a journey with a joint venture to locally manufacture Netafim systems and solutions. The MoU represents a significant step towards empowering the local and regional growers to develop more sustainable agricultural practices to optimize their crop yields and overall efficiency. It reflects our dedication to investing in innovative agricultural solutions on a global scale.”

Orbia Precision Agriculture Senior Vice President of APAC Mr. Elad Levi said that “Building on Netafim’s strong presence in the region, the partnership will also contribute to the advancement of sustainable agriculture practices across the Middle East and North Africa. By co-developing large-scale farming projects that address food security and mitigate desertification, our work together represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future, locally and globally.”

Related News | Saudi’s Tanmiah signs MoUs with leading agrotech firms to improve food security



