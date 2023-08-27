Qatar Economic Forum to take place in May 2024

Rep. Image | ekrem @ Pixabay

Qatar Economic Forum’s Higher Organizing Committee has stated that the fourth annual Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, will take place from May 14 to 16, 2024 in Doha.

This influential event will convene heads of states alongside influential global business leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs for a comprehensive dialogue about the global economy.

Commenting on next year’s Qatar Economic Forum, the Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of Qatar Economic Forum and CEO of Media City Qatar HE Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, said that, “Anticipation is building for the upcoming edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, as we gear up to host another impactful event that brings together global thought leaders, industry pioneers, and influential decision-makers.”

“The Forum stands as a beacon of economic dialogue, not only for Qatar but for the entire region. As we approach the new edition, we’re committed to continuing our legacy of fostering meaningful conversations that shape the trajectory of economies, and we look forward to the invaluable insights and connections that will emerge from this esteemed gathering,” Mr. Al Thani added.

Chief Executive Officer of Bloomberg Media Mr. Scott Havens noted that “We are proud that the Qatar Economic Forum has become one of the most important and influential business events in the region since its inception. We look forward to continue driving important conversations from this center of increasing economic importance, leveraging our ability to convene decision-makers from around the globe to shape a more sustainable and dynamic economic future.”

