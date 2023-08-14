QNB Group receives 3 prestigious awards from The Digital Banker

Rep. Image

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has received three prestigious awards from The Digital Banker’s “Middle East and Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023”, as an acknowledgment of its ongoing leadership in digital banking.

QNB was awarded “Best Digital Bank in the Middle East”, “Best Digital Bank in Qatar”, and “Best Digital Wallet of the Year”.

According to the statement, this came as a recognition of its continuous digital product development in mobile and internet banking, digital payments, innovative digital wallet, along with self-service machines with the aim to provide the best digital banking experience in the Middle East, and on an international landscape.

Commenting on these awards Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking Adel Ali Al Malki said that, “We are proud of these awards that recognize our leadership in digital innovation and banking services, aiming to serve customers both locally and internationally.”

“They also recognize the bank’s success in achieving a journey of digital transformation while focusing on covering all our customers’ needs by providing innovative, unique, and superior services,” Mr. Al Malki added.

As per the statement, QNB Group extends through its subsidiaries and associate companies to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines.

In July, QNB Group introduced a new state-of-the-art self-service machine in partnership with NCR, a global leader in transformational technologies. The new Self-Service Machine is located in QNB Place Vendome Mall branch.

