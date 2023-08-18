Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) and Humans.ai have joined forces to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence innovation in the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marks the beginning of an operational partnership that promises to reshape the landscape of AI technology in the region within the world’s first and only Free Zone dedicated to global digital and virtual assets companies.

This strategic partnership aims to offer exclusive incentive packages to the first AI-centred companies establishing their presence in Ras Al Khaimah, providing them with unique advantages. AI companies in RAK DAO will gain access to its partner ecosystem which gives members access to services offered through the ecosystem network including access to toolkits, Dapps, and tech solutions such as Humans, investment opportunities through grants programs, and venture capital partners, banking, and licensing.

RAK DAO partnered with Humans.ai with its unique blockchain for AIs, and the collaboration aims to offer a robust blockchain framework that empowers AI companies in RAK DAO, ensuring they can securely govern and run their AI models with transparency. Companies will also benefit from full access to leverage the Humans.ai network and its products, services, tools, and comprehensive tech support to enhance their operational efficiency and expand their capabilities.

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari

CEO – RAK DAO “Our partnership with Humans.ai represents an extraordinary milestone for RAK DAO and Ras Al Khaimah. Together, we will create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, attracts AI-driven businesses, and propels Ras Al Khaimah to the forefront of AI technology.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with RAK DAO,” expressed Sabin Dima, Humans.ai’s Founder and CEO. “This strategic partnership between Humans.ai and Ras Al Khaimah Emirate marks an important milestone in fostering innovation, technological advancement, and economic growth. By synergizing the blockchain and AI expertise of Humans.ai and the visionary support of Ras Al Khaimah, the RAK DAO initiative will create an ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship and AI adoption in the region, making a lasting impact on the global AI landscape.”

RAK Digital Assets Oasis and Humans.ai will explore innovative opportunities to propel AI advancement, positioning Ras Al Khaimah at the forefront of AI technology. The partnership encompasses exploring possibilities to establish joint Accelerators, Venture Studios, and similar facilities to catalyze AI-driven entrepreneurship. Companies within the RAK DAO Free Zone will benefit from a streamlined, simplified, and efficient business environment, along with enabling infrastructure and workspaces tailored to their specific needs.

