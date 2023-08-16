Rep. Image | Courtesy: ekrem osmanoglu @ Unsplash

The Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) and the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in providing technical and rehabilitation consultation.

Furthermore, the agreement improves and elevates the quality of specialized local exhibitions. Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority is the entity responsible for issuing exhibition and conference licenses.

The Acting CEO of SCEGA, Mr. Amjad bin Issam Shaker, and the Undersecretary for City Operators Regulation at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Eng. Faisal bin Hussein Al-Saqqar signed the cooperation agreement.

This agreement aims to classify exhibition organizers as contractors for implementing government projects related to business events.

Furthermore, it intends to enhance the preparation and improvement of terms as well as criteria for the rehabilitation phase of these classified contractors, in addition to facilitating the exchange of electronic data and technical support.

The agreement aligns with SCEGA’s ongoing efforts to improve collaboration with public and private entities to enhance the exhibitions and conventions sector in the Kingdom, as per the goals set out in the Kingdom Vision 2030.

SCEGA

The Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority was founded in the Kingdom on December 28, 2018, in accordance with Royal Decree No. (A/154). SCEGA aims to develop the exhibitions and conventions sector with all its elements, components, capabilities, organization, and development, to work to enhance its role in the national economy, increase its effectiveness, and overcome obstacles to its growth, in accordance with international best practices.

