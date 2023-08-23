Saudi STEM Education Summit to take place from Sep 19

Event: Saudi STEM Education Summit

Dates: 19 – 20 September 2023

Venue: InterContinental Riyadh

Official Website: STEM Education Summit

Saudi Arabia is all set to host the highly anticipated National STEM Education Summit in September. Organized by IBEForuM, the Summit intends to advance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, encouraging innovation and preparing Saudi youth for the challenges of the future.

IBEForuM is an international organization with the goal of empowering global leaders to carve a better future. The Saudi STEM Education Conference will bring together renowned educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world.

Furthermore, the Conference will provide an unparalleled opportunity for educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals to network, learn, and contribute to the advancement of STEM education in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

