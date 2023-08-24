Officials at MoU signing

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the region’s first platform bank, Wio Bank, to empower ecosystem players with the Wio platform that is built to reboot banking for the new digital age.

Under the terms of the partnership between Sheraa and Wio, all Sheraa startups stand to benefit from a limited-period offer featuring 90 days of free financial services from Wio Bank, followed by a reduced monthly membership fee compared to the bank’s standard rate.

The MoU was signed by Ms. Najla Al Midfa, CEO at Sheraa, and Mr. Jamal Al Awadhi, COO and CXO at Wio Bank.

Najla Al Midfa

CEO – Sheraa “Our strategic partnership with Wio Bank is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for startups and igniting the spirit of entrepreneurship in Sharjah and the UAE. This milestone represents a significant leap forward as we enable startup growth and attract exceptional talent to our vibrant city and provide added value through partnerships such as these. The collaboration with Wio Bank strengthens our resolve to unlock limitless opportunities and shape an inspiring future for the startup landscape in Sharjah.”

Mr. Al Awadhi commented that “We are thrilled to partner with Sheraa in our shared vision of empowering startups and promoting entrepreneurship in the UAE. Through our seamless all-encompassing platform, we aim to revolutionize the way founders manage their finances, providing personalized and invaluable digital banking services. Together with our new partners, we are committed to nurturing innovation, enhancing access, and creating a vibrant startup ecosystem for businesses to thrive in Sharjah.”

As part of the MoU, startups and freelancers can access all-in-one services to manage salaries, rent, VAT, among other things, that will empower them to streamline their financial operations and focus on growing their businesses. The integration of Wio Bank’s digital banking solutions with Sheraa’s existing support programs and resources will provide entrepreneurs with a seamless and efficient platform to manage their finances and fuel their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Additionally, Sheraa and Wio Bank will also collaborate on various initiatives, including knowledge-sharing sessions, workshops and networking events. These activities will enable entrepreneurs to gain insights, learn best practices and forge valuable connections within the UAE’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

Sheraa remains committed to its mission of fostering growth and innovation among aspiring entrepreneurs. Through strategic collaborations, Sheraa continues to provide start-ups with the necessary tools, guidance, resources, and investor pairing to transform their ideas into successful and sustainable businesses.

You May Like It | UAE’s unique therapeutic space, The Smash Room plans global expansion



