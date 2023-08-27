Officials during the signing ceremony.

Bahrain’s Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) has signed an agreement, renewing joint cooperation with the British Hydrographic Office.

The agreement intends to pave the way for the exchange of accurate information that contributes to the development of navigational charts for the Kingdom. Bahrain’s navigational charts were also approved by the International Hydrographic Organization, as such maps give confidence and secure maritime traffic to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

SLRB Chairman Shaikh Salman bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa said that this agreement stems from a long history of strategic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom spanning more than 200 years.

The SLRB Chairman highlighted “the care accorded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and King Charles III of the UK to longstanding ties, supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.”

Shaikh Salman thanked Admiral Angus Esenhay, Head of the Land Hydrographic Office, and all the personnel and experts for their professionalism which yielded landmark achievements.

Admiral Angus Esenhay, Head of the Land Hydrographic Office, also thanked the SLRB chairman and the bureau technical team for their cooperation, noting the role of the Maritime Survey Department in providing accurate and updated data that reflect Bahrain’s progress and development in this field.

According to the statement, “Shaikh Salman and the accompanying delegation toured the British National Maritime Museum and took stock of some historical collections and maps related to the marine survey.”

